USGS: 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes western Colombia

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a seismic event measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck approximately 54 kilometers west of Mosquera, Colombia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake's epicenter, located at a depth of 34.4 kilometers, was initially pinpointed at coordinates of 2.48 degrees north latitude and 78.94 degrees west longitude. The tremor occurred at 0534 GMT, sending ripples of concern through the affected region.



The seismic activity, though not uncommon in the seismically active South American region, has nonetheless stirred apprehension among local residents and authorities. Earthquakes of this magnitude have the potential to cause damage to structures and infrastructure, as well as posing risks to human life and safety. Consequently, authorities and emergency response teams are likely on high alert, prepared to assess any potential impacts and provide assistance where necessary.



Given the geographical location of Colombia and its proximity to tectonic plate boundaries, seismic events such as earthquakes are a natural occurrence. The country's terrain and geological composition make it susceptible to seismic activity, highlighting the importance of ongoing monitoring and preparedness measures. While earthquakes of varying magnitudes occur regularly, each event serves as a reminder of the dynamic forces shaping the Earth's crust and the need for vigilance in mitigating associated risks.

MENAFN22052024000045015839ID1108243785