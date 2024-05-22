Divyanka Shares Glimpses Of Her 'Much-Needed Stress Buster' With Hubby Vivek

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) The actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya were on a much-needed vacation to hill station Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, and on Wednesday, Divyanka shared a peek into their "stress buster" trip.

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka, who is known for her work in 'Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story' shared a Reel video, which features the lovebirds enjoying the lush green mountainous landscape of Mahabaleshwar, and cooking and eating yummy food.

The post is captioned: "A much-needed stress buster. Do share, what de-stresses you?"

The actress, who has recently recovered from a fractured forearm, last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show is streaming on Sony LIV.