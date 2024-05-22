Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors Of 12 Sectors Celebrate Achievements Of Securing 70 Conventions In Appreciation Night

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2024 - The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) hosted the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) Appreciation Night on 20 May (Monday) at Rosewood Hong Kong to honour ambassadors from across 12 sectors for their exceptional success in bringing about 70 conventions to Hong Kong, attracting about 70,000 high-spending visitors. These achievements solidify the city's status as a premier global hub that consistently draws world-class events and conferences to its shores.









Dr Pang Yiu-Kai, Chairman of HKTB said, "The programme has proven its value in just three remarkable years. We are truly grateful to have over 140 top leaders from the local business community and the Mainland as advocates for Hong Kong's conventions sector. The HKCAs have collectively achieved resounding success by bringing in conventions of their respective sectors, ranging from medical sciences to innovation & technology, financial services, aviation & transportation, professional services and more. These world-class conventions are a strong testament to Hong Kong as a premier MICE destination and underline the city's position as a leading international business hub."



Sharing Success Stories under the Theme "Driving Success Together, as One"









HKTB Chairman and HKCAs share bidding success stories in the“Driving Success Together, as One” panel discussion

Highlights of the Appreciation Night was a panel discussion featuring Dr Pang and three industry leaders who brought in some significant world congresses to Hong Kong, namely Ms Angela Yau Shing-Yam, Director of Hong Kong Harp Society; Dr Janice Tsang, oncology specialist and clinical assistant professor of the University of Hong Kong's Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine and Mrs Vivian Cheung, Chief Operating Officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong.



Aviation and Transportation Events Taking Off



Mrs Vivian Cheung recounted Hong Kong International Airport's recent success in securing multiple conventions and exhibitions to the city, including, IATA World Cargo Symposium 2024, Super Terminal Expo 2024, Routes World 2025 and more.



"Hong Kong's role as an international aviation hub and our track record as the world No. 1 air cargo hub, coupled with the latest development of the Airport City, make it an ideal city for global aviation pioneers to push forward high-level exchanges in our city," she said.









A harp ensemble from the Hong Kong Harp Society perform in the Appreciation Night

Medical Sciences Carving out Lion's Share



A lion's share of HKCAs are leaders of the medical sciences industry. The regional and global medical congresses brought in by these HKCAs comprise more than half of recent event wins.



Dr Janice Tsang said, "Thanks to the collective efforts of the medical community, Hong Kong has a high professional standing in medicine and a passionate community that makes Hong Kong the place to meet. More importantly, the professional bidding support from the HKTB – from venue solicitation to bid proposal preparation, site inspection support and more – has been crucial for bid success."









Convention Ambassadors from public policy institutes, social services, arts & culture and medical sciences fields enjoy the evening

Financial Services Underwriting Growth Potential



As an international financial centre, the city has also recently secured a number of insurance conventions, including the East Asian Insurance Congress 2024 slated for 24-27 Sep and GAMA LAMP Asia 2024 on 7-9 Oct, expected to bring in close to 3,000 overseas delegates.



Ms Selina Lau, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, said, "Hong Kong is exceptionally well-positioned to host world-class insurance conventions. Situated at the heart of Asia, a rapidly growing region with immense market potential, Hong Kong serves as a gateway to the Mainland, particularly the thriving Greater Bay Area. From an insurance industry standpoint, 12 of the 20 largest insurance companies globally maintain an operational presence in Hong Kong. The city's robust fundamentals, favourable policies, and robust systems provide a conducive environment for the insurance market to flourish."



Concerted Efforts Making Hong Kong the Meeting Place for the World



The Appreciation Night also celebrated achievements across many other sectors, from innovation and technology to arts and culture, sports, education, social services, and tourism and hospitality. Notably, Hong Kong has been selected as the destination of choice for high-profile technology and Web3 events such as SmartCon 2024 and Consensus Hong Kong 2025.



With the growing HKCA alliance, backed by strong government support and HKTB's redoubled strategic bidding efforts, Hong Kong will further reinforce its compelling value proposition for hosting successful world-class conventions of any industry, leveraging the city's world-class business settings and unique position as a super-connector.









