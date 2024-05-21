For Russia, Disrupting Peace Summit Second Goal After Offensive On Kharkiv Region - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is making huge efforts to undermine the Global Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine.

For the Kremlin, the event is now the second most important target after the territory of Kharkiv region. This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke at a joint press conference with the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said that during today's negotiations, among international events, the focus was on the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, in which the Chancellor of Germany confirmed his participation. Kuleba said he discussed with Baerbok the involvement of other countries - from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with Germany's help.

"Russia is now making extraordinary efforts to disrupt the Summit. They are well aware that the peace initiative, which is based on respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, is one of the nails in the coffin of Russian aggression, and they are making frantic efforts to undermine the event. I would even say that for them, the Peace Summit is now the second most important target after Kharkiv region, which they are attacking. They will not succeed, the Summit will take place, it will be successful, and in particular, it will be thanks to the support we receive from our German friends," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also noted that Germany has already announced the transfer of the third Patriot battery to Ukraine and is working with other countries to send their air defense systems to Ukraine as well.

"Today we talked about concrete steps to pace up the delivery of these new batteries from other countries around the world. We must always remember that every Russian missile that flies from Russia at Ukraine is also flying toward the European Union, and everyone in Europe must honestly say to themselves: if Russia is not stopped now, sooner or later its missiles will fly farther. There is only one way to prevent this – to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to stop Russian aggression," Kuleba emphasized.

According to the foreign minister, during the negotiations, the situation in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, as well as the Ukraine Recovery Conference soon be held in Berlin, were also in the center of attention.

As reported, the Peace Summit is scheduled to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. More than 50 heads of state and government have confirmed their participation.