Princess Basma: Women's Active Participation 'Key' In Next Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, May 21 (Petra) - Her Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, Chairperson of Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), stressed the importance of the "effective" participation of Jordanian women in the upcoming parliamentary elections.During her participation in the ad hoc training program to enhance women's participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Mafraq Monday, Princess Basma noted the 2024 elections are a "valuable" opportunity to enhance political participation of Jordanian women, following amendments made to the Election and Party Laws, which give women "greater" opportunities to engage in the Kingdom's democratic process.Her Highness said Jordanian women are "capable" of bringing about "positive" change and transforming challenges into opportunities and successes in various economic, social and educational fields.Her Highness also praised JNCW's efforts in preparing women to engage "effectively" in the Kingdom's political process, raising their awareness on their constitutional rights, and enhancing their presence in decision-making positions and the labor market.For her part, JNCW Secretary-General, Maha Ali, referred to Princess Basma's efforts in achieving empowerment of Jordanian women.She said the program to enhance women's participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which is currently being implemented by JNCW in all governorates since last April, and will continue until mid-next June, comes within the framework of implementing the National Strategy for Women for the years 2020-2025.Implemented with support of UN Women, she said this program reflects the JNCW's keenness to contribute to national efforts aimed at supporting women's participation in political and public work.Additionally, she noted the program targets about 300 women from various governorates and aims to inform participants about legislation on elections, political parties, and electoral violence, as well as providing the necessary skills to deal with voters, the media, and electoral campaigns.Participants in the program presented the "key" challenges facing Jordanian women candidates in the next parliamentary elections, calling for supporting and encouraging women to prove their capabilities in the public work field, according to a JNCW statement.