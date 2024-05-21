EFG Hermes Secures Stake In Danish Fintech Pioneer Kenzi Wealth

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EFG Hermes, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and a premier investment bank in the MENA region, has announced its acquisition of a minority stake in Kenzi Wealth. In addition, EFG Hermes is proud to reveal the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Kenzi Wealth, a distinguished Danish digital wealth manager renowned for its advanced AI-driven asset management technologies and sophisticated investment risk analytics that empower investors to construct and manage their portfolios effectively.

This strategic investment and partnership herald a pivotal advancement in EFG Hermes' journey towards digital transformation, paving the way for a new epoch of investment possibilities for our clientele.

Leveraging EFG Hermes' extensive client base, award-winning research acumen, and Kenzi Wealth's trailblazing AI innovations, we are set to enhance the investment experience for our clients, making it more streamlined and tailored to individual preferences.

Investors will benefit from the AI integration, gaining access to superior portfolio management tools and the flexibility to tailor their investment strategies to meet their specific objectives.

Ahmed Waly, Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, shared his optimism about the alliance:“We are ecstatic to align with Kenzi Wealth, a company that echoes our dedication to innovation and excellence. This pivotal step signifies EFG Hermes's venture into the domain of bespoke investment tools powered by cutting-edge technology, broadening our array of offerings. Merging our renowned research prowess with Kenzi Wealth's state-of-the-art AI-driven digital investment tools aligns with our mutual goal to deliver an all-encompassing, unmatched investment experience that redefines industry benchmarks.”

Mohamed El-Masri, Founder and CEO of Kenzi Wealth, conveyed his excitement about the partnership:“Partnering with EFG Hermes is a thrilling development that will introduce sophisticated investment functionalities to our clients. These include enhanced investment risk analytics, selection, portfolio construction, and rebalancing. This collaboration positions us to unveil novel investment tools that are technology-driven and backed by unparalleled research expertise.”

Kenzi Wealth excels in customizing intricate investment solutions to cater to the diverse requirements of investors. This joint venture will also empower EFG Hermes to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its advanced trading platform, EFG Hermes ONE.

The future of EFG Hermes ONE lies in providing a comprehensive investment experience, encompassing everything from research and trading to portfolio management on a unified platform. This forward-thinking approach, fueled by technological innovation and unmatched research capabilities, establishes a new industry standard.

“We are dedicated to equipping our clients with the necessary tools to make well-informed investment choices and fulfil their financial aspirations,” affirmed Waly.

“This marks merely the inception. We foresee a multitude of opportunities for further synergies, driven by EFG Hermes' ambitious fintech vision, which seeks to cultivate an expanded array of investment products and services in synergy with Kenzi Wealth.”

The investment in Kenzi Wealth underscores EFG Hermes' profound commitment to fostering innovation within the fintech landscape and broadening the accessibility of advanced investment solutions.



