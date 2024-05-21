European stock exchanges end Monday with gains except Italy

(MENAFN) Monday saw European stock exchanges closing with mixed performances, although most ended the day on a positive note, save for Italy which experienced a notable downturn. The STOXX Europe 600, representing a vast majority of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, eked out a modest gain of 0.18 percent, equivalent to 0.95 points, ultimately settling at 523.89. Among the indices, the UK's FTSE 100 exhibited marginal growth, edging up by approximately 0.05 percent, a mere four points, to reach a closing figure of 8,424.



In contrast, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 indices emerged as the standout performers, with gains of 64 and 28 points, respectively. This upward momentum propelled the DAX to 18,768 points and the CAC 40 to 8,195 points, marking an increase of 0.35 percent for both indices.



Spain's IBEX 35 also saw a positive trajectory, albeit more modestly, with an uptick of 11 points or 0.1 percent, bringing its closing figure to 11,339 points for the first trading day of the week.



However, Italy's FTSE MIB experienced a significant downturn, witnessing a notable decline of 1.62 percent. This translated to a decrease of 573 points, with the index closing at 34,825 points by the final bell. This divergence in performance across European markets reflects the complex interplay of various economic factors and market sentiments impacting each respective country's stock exchange.

