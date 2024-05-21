MEEZA Signs Agreement With ITHCA Group To Propel ICT Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MEEZA, a pioneering Qatari managed IT services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce a cooperation agreement with Oman Information and Communication Technology Group (ITHCA). This strategic collaboration focuses on enhancing mutual capabilities and access to innovative technologies in alignment with Qatar and Oman's ongoing efforts in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

The cooperation agreement, signed by representatives from both MEEZA and ITHCA, sets the foundation for a cooperative relationship that will benefit both nations.

The partnership delineates several key areas of collaboration, including the potential for increased opportunities for knowledge sharing and professional development, enhanced access to cutting-edge technologies and research initiatives, identification of joint projects and initiatives, and much more.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Nasser Al Marri, Acting CEO of MEEZA, stated:“This a cooperation agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing the ICT landscape across the region. By combining our resources and expertise with OICT, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities and innovations.”

Engineer Said bin Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group, added:“Partnering with MEEZA allows us to expand our strategic investments and initiatives in the ICT domain. Together, we aim to explore and implement solutions that support our strategic goals and respond to the dynamic needs of the market.”

ITHCA, which has a key role in the development of information technology in Oman and acts as strategic investor within Oman's ICT Investment Environment, collaborates with various entities to enhance the national ICT infrastructure and capabilities.

This collaborative endeavour aligns with Qatar Digital Agenda 2030, and marks a commitment to a shared vision of cooperation and strategic growth in the ICT sector that benefits both organizations and supports broader economic diversification efforts.