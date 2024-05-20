Embrace Summer At Patina Maldives, Fari Islands

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 20th May 2024 : At Patina Maldives, the sunny shores beckon guests to embark on an unparalleled island journey where they can indulge in a symphony of culinary delights and wellness rituals designed to elevate and rejuvenate the spirit. Visitors can immerse in captivating workshops led by esteemed artists and dive into meaningful conservation initiatives, forging deeper connections with our planet at Patina Maldives.

This summer, Patina Maldives is set to ignite the spirit of adventure and exploration with a diverse array of activities tailored to cater to every interest. From diving into the world of football under the guidance of Real Madrid Foundation coaches to embarking on a journey of sustainability and creativity with Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar, there's something for everyone. Guests can also learn the art of sailing, indulge in the flavors of Campania, marvel at mesmerizing murals, and embark on a mindful fitness journey with Faisal. With each experience meticulously crafted to offer both enrichment and enjoyment, this summer at Patina Maldives promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Summer Activities

Playing

“The Real Way” (July 4th

– August 12th)

Younger guests are offered a rare chance to dive into daily training sessions led by a passionate Real Madrid Foundation Coach, driven by a collective passion for the beautiful game. At Patina Maldives, students can receive expert guidance covering every aspect of football, delivered with utmost precision and care by seasoned mentors from the prestigious Real Madrid Foundation.

Life Energy With Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar (July)

Renowned for his unique blend of creativity and environmental consciousness, Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar invites guests on a journey into the heart of nature's energy. At Patina Maldives, his latest collection delves into sustainability with a touch of artistic flair, inviting visitors to explore the captivating interplay of energy and evolution in a truly immersive experience.

Smooth Sailing At Patina Maldives (April 14th

– May 15th)

Guests can prepare to set sail on a voyage to master the art of sailing with professional instructors guiding every move. On this adventure, simplicity reigns supreme in equipment and technique from the deck of a small boat. Resort-goers will have the opportunity to dive headfirst into excitement as they master the basics of sailing with this hands-on experience including rigging the boat, tackling maneuvers like tacking, gybing, and docking, all while keeping safety front and center at every twist and turn.

Flavors of Campania at Patina Maldives (August)

Indulge in the globally celebrated flavors of Fiata Pizzeria Hong Kong by Salvatore Fiata. Renowned for his mastery of dough and commitment to using only the finest ingredients, Salvatore's contemporary Neapolitan pizzas captivate taste buds around the world. This summer, guests at Patina Maldives are in for an extraordinary culinary delight as they are invited to experience the artistry and passion of the Pizza Maker of the Year 2023.

Artistic Playground (August)

For the art enthusiasts, prepare to marvel at the creative genius of Aba Skiba, the visionary muralist and window artist. Visitors can step into a world of wonder as they witness how she adorns the kids' club with her mesmerizing mural.

Mindful Fitness With Faisal (August 23rd

– September 23rd)

Embark on a transformative journey with Faisal, a distinguished regional instructor, as he guides guests through Animal Flow and Rope Flow. Fitness enthusiasts can explore the dynamic whole-body workout of Animal Flow, resulting in optimized movement and increased joint strength and flexibility. Alternatively, guests can also delve into the therapeutic benefits of Rope Flow, providing gentle yet effective stimulation to improve posture and release tension.

Bar Trench's Cultural Crossover Pop-Up (June 8th

- June 10th)

Step into the enchanting world of Bar Trench, known as one of Asia's top spots, as it graces the resort with an unforgettable pop-up experience. Hailing from Tokyo, this 19th-century-inspired alchemist's haven brings an exclusive, limited-time menu. Guests can also immerse in the art of mixology as Bar Trench will be hosting an intimate cocktail masterclass.

Waves Of Wellness This Oceans Day (June 8th)

Mark a celebration of the profound harmony between personal wellness and the preservation of the ocean. Guests have the unique opportunity to honor the connection through a series of transformative experiences such as coral restoration workshops, beach meditation, ocean aerobics, and indulge in a conscious cuisine celebration.

Elevate Your Getaway With A Lavish Stay



Patina Maldives boasts beautifully designed accommodations such as a stunning signature two-storey Beach House. Guests can step into a world of unparalleled luxury at this villa, where triple-glazed, floor-to-ceiling windows ensure privacy and tranquility, tucked away within a lush and enormous tropical garden. The Beach House accommodates up to nine guests, including six adults and three children, promising space, and sophistication for all.

From the moment guests step foot in the Maldives, they are greeted with the perks of booking the Beach House, including seamless transitions through express immigration and exclusive access to CIP services. Within the house's luxurious confines, guests can relax amidst a serene oasis, savoring culinary delights in the open-concept bar and dining area. Daily breakfast is served right at the villa, enhancing the indulgence of each morning. Moreover, for those seeking outdoor adventures, an expansive and private entertainment space awaits, complete with an outdoor camping area, perfect for evenings under the starlit sky of the Maldives.

Guests staying at the Beach Villa, also have the option to elevate their stay with the expertise of a private chef, ready to cook culinary masterpieces tailored to their desires. Additionally, a personal essentialist services cater to every whim, ensuring that each moment of the stay is designed to perfection. From arranging excursions to fulfilling special requests, the personal essentialist is dedicated to creating a truly unforgettable experience tailored specially for residents of the Beach Villa.

Summer Packages

For families seeking the perfect summer getaway at Patina Maldives, the starting reservation rates (excluding taxes) are available as follows:

One-Bedroom Villa:

4 to 6 nights: USD 1,240

7 nights or longer: USD 1,163

Beach House (Three-Bedroom):

4 to 6 nights: USD 11,960

7 nights or longer: USD

11,213

These rates offer discounts of 20% for 4 to 6 consecutive nights and 25% for 7 consecutive nights. Meal plans feature Bed & Breakfast with breakfast at Portico and a 3-course dinner at either Wok Society or Portico from the la carte menus. Alternatively, guests can choose the Bed & Dinner Meal Plan, which includes breakfast at Portico. As an added bonus, guests can select one complimentary excursion per stay, with options including a wildlife safari, sunset fishing, or snorkeling

adventure.