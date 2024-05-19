Qatar Test Of Air Taxi, Electric Delivery Planes In Early 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has chalked out plans to test the services of the electric air taxi and electric delivery planes, in early 2025, it was announced Sunday.

“MoT continues implementing its strategies that aim for developing and operating an integrated mobility ecosystem in Qatar,” a statement said.

MoT has applied for all the necessary approvals and coordination matters with the Qatari bodies concerned, to go ahead with such test runs.

This step will contribute to supporting the performance of Qatar's transportation sector by introducing the new concept of air mobility, which uses the latest global technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), thereby enhancing the public transit system's integration, coherence, sustainability and eco-friendliness.

“For MoT, achieving the goals of the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) is also front and centre. NDS3 focuses on benefiting from advanced technologies, and achieving sustainable development and economic diversification, let alone boosting Qatar's leading global position on the transportation map, leading to achieving the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030,” it added.

