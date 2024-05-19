Iran: Helicopter Carrying President Experiences Hard Landing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 19 (KUNA) -- A helicopter transporting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced a "hard landing" in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, said IRNA Sunday.
The agency quoted local sources as saying, "The helicopter encountered difficulties while landing," noting that rescue teams are on their way to the accident site.
Earlier, the Iranian President participated in the inauguration ceremony of a joint dam between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, in the presence of his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. (end)
