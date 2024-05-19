(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake joins SJB | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Friday, May 17, 2024
Former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake joins SJB
May 17, 2024

Former Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Retired General Mahesh Senanayake joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The SJB said that Senanayake has decided to support the program to rebuild Sri Lanka led by opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.

The Opposition Leader has appointed Senanayake as the Chief of the Samagi Ranaviru Balawegaya. (Colombo Gazette)