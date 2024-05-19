(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Sri Sri Ravi Shankar arrives in Sri Lanka | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar arrives in Sri Lanka
May 18, 2024
Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar arrived in Sri Lanka to attend an event.
State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon welcomed the Global Peace Ambassador at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Saturday.
Governor of the Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman was also in attendance at the airport.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is to remain in Sri Lanka from May 18 to 20 and will attend an event titled 'Ekamuthuva: An Evening of Music, Meditation and Wisdom' at Taj Samudra. (Colombo Gazette)
