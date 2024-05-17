Israeli Occupation Kills 31, Injures 56 In New Massacres In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces have committed four new massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, leaving 31 Palestinians martyred and 56 others injured, according to health authorities.

Several Palestinian victims were still trapped under the rubble of devastated houses as ambulance and civil defense teams faced difficulties in reaching them due to continued Israeli occupation shelling, they said in a press release.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Palestinian died of wounds he had sustained in an Israeli occupation shooting in eastern Nablus in the West Bank a couple of weeks ago, they said.

The number of Palestinian martyrs killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, has thus jumped to 35,303, while 79,261 others have been wounded. (end)

