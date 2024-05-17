'To Save A Goon, My Character Was Questioned; I Will Fight For Myself': Swati Maliwal Slams AAP For 'U-Turn'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday slammed the party for“questioning her character to save a goon”.

The former DCW head, in an X post, wrote: "Two days ago the party had accepted the truth in the PC and today it has taken a U-turn."

Without naming anyone, Maliwal said,“This goon is threatening the party: 'If I get arrested, I will reveal all the secrets'. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and elsewhere seeking shelter. Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party."

“No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes!” she added.

The tweet comes after

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Friday called Maliwal "the face and pawn" of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. Addressing the media, she said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal got bail, the BJP has been rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th May. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. They intended to accuse the Chief Minister, but the Chief Minister was not there at that time, so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar."