Minister Al Kaabi Takes Part In Net-Zero Producers Forum

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, took part in the second ministerial meeting of the Net-Zero Producers Forum, which was held in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The meeting's discussions focused on efforts to accelerate a fair and realistic energy transition for a sustainable and secure energy future.

The meeting emphasised the importance of carbon management and the abatement of methane emissions, as a significant step towards addressing climate change and reducing gas emissions.

The ministers of the Net-Zero Producers Forum announced the launch of the Working Group on Carbon Utilization, which will work to explore and promote cutting-edge technologies and methodologies for the utilisation of carbon dioxide.

The Net Zero Producers Forum was established in April 2021 by the State of Qatar, the United States of America, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Norway, collectively representing 40 percent of global oil and gas production. They were joined by the United Arab Emirates in May 2022.

The Forum aims at helping reduce emissions and developing and deploying clean-energy and carbon capture and storage technologies, in addition to creating value-added products, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and circular carbon economy.