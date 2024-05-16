BTG Pactual Announces Strategic Financing In The Buyout Of Fortress Investment Group

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTG Pactual today announced a strategic financing in the buyout of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress”), a global investment manager with US$ 48 billion of assets under management.





James Frank, Head of Strategic Capital at BTG Pactual, said,“We're thrilled to invest behind the talented and disciplined management team at Fortress, which has a track record of generating significant value for stakeholders in the alternative investment space. Thanks to their leadership, Fortress is well positioned for growth.”

Gerrity Lansing, Head of International Private Markets at BTG Pactual, said,“Fortress's reputation and track record, along with their success in growing investment strategies across a wide range of asset classes, makes them an ideal partner for BTG Pactual. The Fortress team shares our values and vision, and we look forward to helping them grow.”

Josh Pack and Drew McKnight, the co-CEOs of Fortress, in a joint statement said,“We're extremely pleased to be forging a partnership with BTG Pactual, which we believe will deliver significant benefits for our company and our clients. Through BTG's support as an investor, we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship that helps us build upon the business model and investment approach we have embraced for more than 20 years.”

Jack Neumark, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fortress, added,“Partnering with BTG Pactual presents a significant opportunity to leverage their deep pool of expertise as we continue to grow the business.”

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Banking with over US$ 324 billion in AUM/AUA as of YE 2023. The institution has more than 7,000 employees in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Portugal, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom. For more information go to .

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages US$ 48 billion of assets under management as of YE 2023, on behalf of over 1,900 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information go to .

