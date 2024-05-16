Belize – Taiwanicdf Concludes Disaster Management Training

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – On May 13, the ministry of sustainable development and climate change and TaiwanICDF held the closing ceremony for the Belize Interdepartmental Rapid Response Training, marking the successful completion of a three-week disaster management training in Taiwan.

The training was conducted under the“Flood Warning Capacity Improvement for the Belize River Basin Project” implemented by the Governments of Belize and Taiwan.

To enhance Belize's resilience to natural disasters, the Project provided training for members of the Belize Interdepartmental Rapid Response Team, comprising officials from the National Meteorological Service, Forest Department, the National Hydrology Service, the National Fire Service, and the Department of Rural Transformation.

The team's mission is to coordinate national response to natural disasters, focusing on flood events. The training in Taiwan covered disaster preparedness, coordination mechanisms, hydraulic disaster management, and water resource data management and included visits to disaster prevention authorities. Participants had the chance to engage in interactive sessions, simulations, and practical exercises, ensuring a comprehensive and hands-on learning experience. The knowledge and techniques offered by the training are expected to enhance the team's capacity to address the potential climate crisis in Belize.

The ceremony was attended by Orlando Habet, minister of sustainable development and climate change; H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize; Dr Kenrick Williams, CEO of the ministry of sustainable development and climate change; and other officials from the Belize government and the Taiwan Technical Mission in Belize.

The ministry of sustainable development and the Taiwan embassy look forward to closer bilateral cooperation to further build Belize's resilience toward the increasing impact of climate change and natural disasters.

