Kuwait Amir's Rep. Returns Home Following Arab Summit In Manama

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned home following the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama. The accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir's Representative comprised Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahia and senior officials of the Foreign Ministry. (end) mt

