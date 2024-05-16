Russia Expels UK Military Attaché In Tit-For-Tat Move

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 16 (KUNA) -- Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday the expulsion of UK Embassy's military attachأ© in Moscow Adrian Coghill, in retaliation to a similar act taken by London.

In a news statement, the ministry said that Coghill is a "persona non grata", and he must leave the country.

The ministry summoned the attachأ© and handed him a protest in connection with the unfriendly decision that was taken by the government of that country on May 8 with respect to the defense attachأ© at the Russian Embassy in London, it stated.

"Our reaction to UK's anti-Russian actions, which were announced on May 8, is not limited to this measure. The instigators of the escalation will be informed about further response steps," the ministry said, according to Russia's news agency (TASS).

The ministry also said Moscow regards London's unfriendly move "as a politically motivated action of a clear-cut Russophobic nature, which causes irreparable damage to bilateral relations." Meanwhile, UK Home Secretary James Cleverly announced before the House of Commons on May 8 that his government expelled a high-level Russian diplomat, describing him as an "undeclared" Russian military intelligence officer".

The move coincided with lifting diplomacy immunity from two Russian buildings, accusing Russia of using them in security and intelligence operations.

Since the Russian-Ukrainian war, the UK has imposed big economic sanctions against more than 1,200 Russian entities and individuals. (end) dan

