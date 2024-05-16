EQS-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

E.ON increases dividend for ninth time in a row

The Annual General Meeting of E.ON SE took place today in virtual format. The resolutions included the payment of a dividend of 53 cents per share for the 2023 financial year. This represents an increase of four percent compared with the prior year and is also the ninth dividend increase in a row. Shareholders are to continue to benefit from the company's growth agenda. E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum reaffirmed the company's goal of raising the dividend by up to five percent per year through 2028. The Group aims to increase the dividend per share annually beyond this as well.



“Our growth strategy is bearing fruit. Our results for the first quarter of 2024 demonstrate our investment-driven growth and our strong operating performance. We are on track to achieve our target of more than €11 billion EBITDA in 2028. We are creating value for society and value for our shareholders,” said E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum in his speech at today's Annual General Meeting.



As in previous years, the shareholder participation in the virtual event was at a high level. Around 67 percent of E.ON's capital stock was represented. Shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023 with large majorities of over 98 percent and over 99 percent, respectively.



For this year's Annual General Meeting, E.ON once again adapted the event format and the question and answer process in order to offer shareholders an informative and lively event. During the Annual General Meeting, participants had the possibility to ask their questions as part of a live speech. Submitting questions in advance was therefore not necessary. In addition or alternatively to a live speech, written statements could be submitted, which were published to be viewed in E.ON's online service by all registered shareholders.



At last year's Annual General Meeting in May 2023, a majority of the registered shareholders had voted in favor of the possibility to conduct the event virtually this year as well. When deciding on the event format, E.ON focuses in particular on safeguarding shareholders' rights. It also takes into account aspects like the agenda, energy and resource consumption, and process security.



