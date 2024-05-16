Qatar Museums Marks International Museum Day With Free Entrance To Museums And Family Events For All

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) is participating in International Museum Day – a global celebration of museums and their importance in promoting cultural understanding and exchange – by offering free entrance to all QM museums and exhibitions from on Friday until Saturday (May 18).

The initiative enables both residents and visitors to Qatar to explore QM's world-acclaimed network of museums including the National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and others, plus all QM temporary exhibitions, at no cost.

In a press statement, QM CEO Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi said:“This initiative isn't just about access; it's about encouraging each of us to seize the opportunity to discover something new and immerse ourselves in the wonders of art and culture”.

International Museum Day is an international day held annually on or around May 18, co-ordinated by the International Council of Museums. This year's theme, Museums for Education and Research, aims to highlight the pivotal role of museums in education and research, and emphasises the significance of museums as dynamic institutions that promote learning, discovery, and cultural understanding.

In addition to free entrance, QM extends an invite to the public to take part in two exciting public events, taking place at 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) respectively.

3-2-1 (QOSM) will host an event titled“International Museum Day: The Power of Museums in Building a Sustainable Future” welcoming the public to enjoy a vibrant programme, featuring a live theatrical performance by Qatar Academy Sidra, panel discussions featuring speakers across various fields such as education and arts, and networking sessions.

An Islamic Pattern workshop will take place at MIA in collaboration with sculptor and geometric artist Adam Williamson.“International Museum Day: Shapes and Structures” will explore building 3D structures found in architecture and patterns inspired by Islamic art. Participants will work together building a structure from hundreds of sticks and other materials inspired by Islamic patterns. The workshop is for all ages and will take place in the MIA atrium on May 22 from 4pm to 7pm. While the workshop is free to attend, registration is required.

Qatar Museums invites the public to explore its full arts and cultural offering all year round with free entrance for all Qatari nationals and residents of Qatar. Free entry is granted upon presentation of a valid QID.

