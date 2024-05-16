BJP Will Win At Least 32 LS Seats In West Bengal, Claims Tripura CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, May 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who addressed several election rallies in West Bengal in the past few weeks, claimed on Thursday that the BJP will win at least 32 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in that state.

After attending a blood donation camp here, Saha said that during campaigning in Bengal, he saw massive enthusiasm among the voters in favour of BJP and its candidates.

“I am certain that the BJP will win at least 32 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal,” the Chief Minister told the media, adding, "People are fed-up with the misgovernance and corruption of the Trinamool Congress government."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 18 seats in Bengal, by far their best showing in the state so far.

Saha, a former Tripura BJP President, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set the target of 400-plus seats for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“All the leaders, party functionaries, and members across the country are working hard to achieve the target of 400-plus seats. I have already addressed several election rallies in West Bengal and I would again go there to campaign for the party.

"We are confident that by securing 400 plus seats, the NDA headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will form government at the Centre for the third consecutive term," Saha said.