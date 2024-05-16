Kejriwal Has Lost His Mind After Going To Jail: Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday said that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal had lost his mind after going to jail.

Yogi Adityanath said this while responding to claims made by Kejriwal earlier in the day during a press conference in Lucknow.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener claimed that there was a plan to remove Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister if the BJP retains power.

"Kejriwal, who ruined Anna Hazare's dreams, is now taking my name. He had made Anna Hazare protest against the Congress and is now adorning the party around his neck. He has ruined the dreams of Anna Hazare. Anna Hazare can never forgive him for this sin," CM Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Hamirpur.

Meanwhile, he also said that there is a huge difference between the Bundelkhand of 10 years ago and the Bundelkhand of today.

"Earlier, the mafia was dominant here, there was terror of mining mafia, land mafia, forest mafia and dacoits. Samajwadi Party and Congress have been the protectors of these mafia and dacoits. These people used to send such elements from here as public representatives, then the same mafia and dacoits used to exploit the people and commit robbery on resources.

"The youth of Bundelkhand -- a region which is rich in natural resources, had to migrate, daughters and sisters were forced to fetch water from miles away with pots on their heads," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

He also said that the Samajwadi Party, Congress, AAP and the RJD are on the same page.

"When they come to power, they suck the blood of the common person. It is our good fortune that we have seen the changing India. The country is increasing its prestige in the world today. Lord Ram has been seated after 500 years. He said that when Ram set out for the forest, he chose Chitrakoot and Bundelkhand," he stated.