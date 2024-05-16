Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Excels at the 2nd Edition of Nafis Awards 2023-2024

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading Islamic financial institution, has secured three prestigious awards during the second cycle of the Nafis Award, underscoring its commitment to fostering Emirati talent and advancing the goals of national development.



The Award was launched under the patronage and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council. The Nafis Award, an initiative launched as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ agenda, aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector.



Abdullah Nasser Al Nuaimi, ADIB’s employee in the Legal Department, won first place in the specialized jobs category, while Shafiqa Mohammed Al-Salami, ADIB’s employee in the Compliance Department placed second in the banking jobs category. Nouf Al-Ali, an employee from the call center department, secured the third position in the retail & customer service jobs.



In addition, ADIB as a corporation received the Silver Category Award from Nafis in recognition of its exceptional efforts in the Emiratization, and its contribution to enhancing the competitiveness and participation of Emiratis in the workforce.



Commenting on the achievement, ADIB's Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Bushra Al Shehhi said: "We take great pride in the esteemed recognition that our colleagues obtained in the second cycle of the Nafis Award. This honor will undoubtedly inspire more individuals to emphasize the quality and expertise of their contributions in the work environment. In accordance with the vision and directives of our leadership, a strategic priority for ADIB is the development and empowerment of local competencies and talents. Our objective is to foster collaboration among all our partners and develop leadership programmes and specialized job training to nurture the upcoming generation of banking industry executives.”



Abdullah Nasser Al Nuaimi, who was awarded first place in the Specialized Jobs Category for the private sector, said: "I am very honored to receive this significant accolade. I truly appreciate our leadership for providing us with the resources necessary to cultivate national capabilities, strengthen our contribution to progress, and enhance the nation's benefits, while encouraging and integrating citizens to join the banking industry. ADIB’s endeavors to establish a suitable and stable work environment in order to bolster productivity and local talent competitiveness serve as a clear indicator of this vision.”





