Tata Steel inaugurates Two New Tata Main Hospitals in Noamundi and West Bokaro

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 15, 2024: Tata Steel today inaugurated two new Tata Main Hospitals (TMH) in Noamundi and West Bokaro, Jharkhand. These state-of-the-art healthcare facilities aim to revolutionise medical services in the region, adding a capacity of around 200 beds.



The inauguration was done by T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, in the presence of Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, D. B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, Akshay Khullar, Vice President, Engineering & Projects, Tata Steel, and other senior officials and union members of the Company.



The addition of the two new hospitals reflects Tata Steel's proactive approach to addressing the growing demand for healthcare services, driven by an upsurge in global non-communicable and chronic diseases.



T. V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: "The addition of the two new state-of-the-art Tata Main Hospitals in Noamundi and West Bokaro will further augment healthcare services in the region for our employees, their families, and the community. We are committed to empowering communities and enriching lives through sustainable social and environmental initiatives."



The facilities are equipped with specialised treatment units, such as an ICU, a high-dependency unit, isolation rooms, daycare beds, and general wards, ensuring comprehensive care for patients of all ages and medical needs. The hospitals will offer a wide range of services, including pathology, biochemistry, microbiology, ophthalmology, internal medicine, emergency care, general surgery, ENT, CT scan, MRI scan, orthopaedics, paediatrics, dentistry, dermatology, ultrasound, physiotherapy, dialysis, and blood bank.



The hospitals have been constructed using Tata Steel Nest-In’s prefabricated solutions, which doubled the speed of construction while ensuring safety and sustainability.



TMH Jamshedpur, currently a ~1000-bed facility, was established in 1908, soon after Tata Steel was born in 1907. The brand ‘Tata Main Hospital’ has since its inception dedicated itself to the service of Tata Steel employees, their families, and the citizenry. Inspired by the vision of the founding fathers, it remains committed to the goal of employee and community welfare.





