Slovakian President Convenes Cross-Party Meeting After Attack On PM Fico

(MENAFN- IANS) Bratislava, May 16 (IANS/DPA) Following the assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, outgoing President Zuzana Caputova and her successor Peter Pellegrini have invited all political parties for consultations.

"Let's get out of the vicious circle of hatred and mutual accusations," Caputova appealed to the public in a televised speech in Bratislava on Thursday.

She said the attack on Fico had been an individual act. "But the tense atmosphere of hatred was our collective work."

During the speech, Caputova and Pellegrini made a joint appearance. "We want to send a signal of understanding in this tense situation," said Caputova, from the liberal Progessive Slovakia party. Both politicians once again condemned the attack on Fico.

Pellegrini, who joined Fico's coalition, called on the political parties to suspend or at least limit their election campaigns ahead of the European elections in June until the situation has calmed down.

After their speech, both left to attend a special meeting of the Security Council at the government office.

Pellegrini and Caputova met frequently for talks after Fico's third term as prime minister in the years after 2018 - both during Pellegrini's time in government from 2018 to 2020 as Fico's successor and during his years in opposition.

It was only when Pellegrini joined Fico's coalition that their personal relationship cooled.