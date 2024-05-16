Putin visits Beijing for discussions with Xi

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival in Beijing for his first foreign trip since commencing his fifth term in office has been marked by a ceremonial welcome, underscoring the significance of Russian-Chinese relations. Greeted by an honor guard upon landing, Putin's visit to China, just ten days after his inauguration, highlights the enduring partnership between the two nations, as emphasized by the Kremlin.



Scheduled for two days, Putin's visit is poised to facilitate discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a wide range of bilateral issues and strategic cooperation initiatives. With both leaders expected to chart the course for future collaboration, the visit holds substantial diplomatic importance for Russia and China.



Ahead of the trip, the Kremlin announced that Putin and Xi will deliberate on various aspects of bilateral ties, aiming to reinforce existing cooperation and identify avenues for further development. Their discussions are anticipated to encompass geopolitical dynamics, economic partnerships, and joint initiatives across diverse sectors.



Putin's upcoming meeting with Xi follows his previous visit to China in October 2023 and Xi's trip to Moscow in March 2023, highlighting the frequency of high-level exchanges between the two countries. Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia and China have cultivated a robust partnership, characterized by mutual support amidst geopolitical challenges and tensions with the United States and NATO.



As Putin engages in talks with Xi, the convergence of Russian and Chinese interests is expected to be reaffirmed, solidifying the strategic alignment between the two nations on regional and global issues. Against the backdrop of shifting international dynamics, Putin's visit to Beijing serves as a testament to the enduring strength of Russian-Chinese relations and the continued pursuit of shared objectives in the face of evolving geopolitical complexities.

