Murray Makes Victorious Comeback In Bordeaux

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bordeaux: Andy Murray made a victorious comeback from a serious ankle injury at the ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux.

The 37-year-old Scot was leading world number 219 Kyrian Jacquet 7-5, 2-0 late Wednesday when the Frenchman was forced to withdraw with a left adductor injury.

"I thought I did quite well," said Murray. "Coming back from injury, I guess it's not easy, and playing with a new racket."

It was Murray's first competitive match since damaging tendons in his left ankle at the Miami Open in March.

That injury raised questions about the three-time Grand Slam winner's participation at the French Open in what is likely to be his final season although he has not announced what his final tournament might be.

"My ankle feels really good," insisted Murray, who will play Gregoire Barrere in the round of 16 later Thursday after the Frenchman beat Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 6-2.

"It was quite a big injury, but the recovery was much better than what me and my team expected.

"I worked really, really hard on the rehab. I trained it every day from when I got back from Miami to try to come back as quickly as possible.

"I'm really proud of the effort that I put in and my team did a great job helping me get back."

Murray added: "I've been practising really well. I haven't played against the highest level of players but in practice since I've been here I've been doing well and feeling good.

"I'm happy with how it's all going. Let's see, hopefully I can keep going."

Murray added that a trip to the tennis courts of western Paris was very much on his radar.

"I want to play the French Open again. I always love playing at Roland Garros, it's a special tournament," he said.

"Of the four Grand Slams, it was a really difficult tournamment for me because clay has always been the hardest surface for me.

"I came really close one year (when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2016 final), and it would have been my biggest achievement if I could have won there.

"It's great to have a chance to play there."