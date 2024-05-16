Public Security Launches Family Support Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The Department of Family and Juvenile Protection in the Public Security Directorate (PSD) has launched the "My Family is My Support" campaign in conjunction with International Family Day.This initiative aims to educate individuals about their rights and provide families with guidance on addressing various challenges effectively.This campaign is part of the PSD's ongoing efforts to support and protect families by fostering a culture of community security. It is being implemented by the Family Protection Department in collaboration with the Department of Information and Community Police.Speaking to the PSD Radio, the PSD Assistant Director for the Judiciary highlighted that His Majesty King Abdullah II has always prioritized the importance of family in building a strong society. The Family Protection Department was one of the first departments established under His Majesty's reign, serving as a cornerstone for creating a safe and secure society.He noted that foreign customs, behaviors, and the spread of various communication tools and applications pose significant challenges to family stability. He emphasized the need to address these challenges through an integrated approach combining legislation, procedures, and community and media awareness.The campaign includes awareness visits to schools and universities, featuring lectures and theatrical performances, as well as various print, audio, and visual media materials delivering educational messages. Additionally, numerous community and media activities are planned over the coming weeks.