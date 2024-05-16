Chinese EV Makers Pivot To Mexico And Brazil Amid U.S. Tariffs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, including BYD, are rushing shipments to Mexico and Brazil. This move responds to impending U.S. tariff hikes and trade restrictions.



The U.S. has announced a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs starting in May. The rush began in March and will continue until June, significantly impacting shipping logistics.



Brazil reinstated tariffs on electric vehicles, which had been exempt since 2015. The tax, initially set at 10% in January, will rise to 18% in July and reach 35% by July 2026.



Consequently, shipping container prices for the China-Brazil route have surged. Costs now exceed $6,000, compared to $1,500 earlier this year.



BYD's EV exports rose by over 150% in the first quarter of 2024, with 15,700 units shipped to Brazil.







BYD is also fast-tracking the construction of a new plant in Brazil to meet booming local demand. Additionally, BYD plans to build a new factory in Mexico.



However, Mexico is under pressure from Washington to distance itself from Chinese automakers.



The Biden administration has hinted at further penalties if Chinese EV makers relocate production to Mexico to avoid U.S. tariffs.



Shipping costs from China to Mexico and Brazil have increased due to heightened demand.



The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index shows a 55.8% rise in freight prices from late January to late April.



This trend highlights the significant impact of Chinese EV export demand on shipping prices.



Europe is investigating Chinese EV subsidies and may impose tariffs by July. This probe, coupled with the U.S. tariffs, reflects a broader effort to curb the influence of Chinese EV makers.



Despite these challenges, Chinese automakers remain committed to expanding globally, focusing on markets more open to their vehicles.



The U.S. tariffs are part of a broader strategy to protect domestic carmakers and reduce reliance on Chinese imports.



However, this move limits U.S. consumers' access to affordable, high-quality Chinese EVs. For example, BYD offers models in China at significantly lower prices than comparable U.S. models.

Chinese Automakers Expand Global Footprint

Chinese automakers aim to establish factories abroad, such as BYD's new plants in Brazil, Hungary, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.



They are also considering a factory in Mexico. This strategy allows them to navigate trade barriers and reach international markets.



The geopolitical landscape is shifting as China and Russia strengthen their ties.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin recently met in Beijing to discuss expanding economic cooperation.



This partnership is crucial amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia.



In conclusion, Chinese EV makers are rapidly adjusting their strategies to navigate new U.S. tariffs and expand their global footprint.



The focus on Mexico and Brazil highlights their efforts to circumvent trade barriers and reach new markets.



This development underscores the complex interplay of global trade, politics, and the evolving automotive industry.

