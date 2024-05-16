Jordan And Armenia Hold Political Consultations In Yerevan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- Ambassador Majid Qatarneh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriates Affairs, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan, conducted the second round of political consultations between their respective foreign ministries on Wednesday.In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the consultations, held in Yerevan, focused on enhancing the robust cooperation between the two countries, which has significantly developed over recent years.The discussions covered regional developments, particularly the Palestinian issue, the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites, and the situation in the Gaza Strip.The talks also explored avenues for increased cooperation and coordination in economic and tourism sectors, information technology, artificial intelligence, education, and culture. Further, they emphasized deepening collaboration within international organizations.