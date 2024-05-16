Azerbaijan, Belarus Strengthen Collaboration In Urban Planning, Architecture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 15, the "Azermemarlayiha" Senior State Design Instituteunder the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of theRepublic of Azerbaijan and the "Order of the Red Banner of Labour"Institute Belgosproekt” OJSC signed a Memorandum "On Cooperationand Interaction," Azernews informs.

The document was signed by the director of "Azermemarlayiha"SSDI J. Mammadrzayev and the chief architect of "InstituteBelgosproekt” OJSC V. Skrobot.

The Memorandum envisages the establishment of a partnershipaimed at designing facilities and the development of long-termbeneficial cooperation between the parties.

According to the document, the parties agreed to develop conceptand sketch projects for objects of various purposes, design objectsin the territory of both countries, promote business and socialprojects in the field of architecture and urban planning, exchangeexperience in the application of BIM technologies, and conducttraining for the purpose of training specialists, etc. agreed ondirections.

This is the second memorandum signed between Azerbaijan andBelarus in the field of urban planning.

The purpose of signing the document is to further expand mutualcooperation by contributing to the development of urban planningand architecture in both countries.