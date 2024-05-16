Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan Presents Mediterranean Food Festival

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Experience delicious international cuisine at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, as they present their Mediterranean food festival at their signature outlet The Flair from May 16.

Speaking on the launch occasion, Alexandre Glauser, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, said, "We are excited to invite guests to experience the magic of the Mediterranean at The Flair, where we intend to offer delicacies which will truly let our guests enjoy the true authenticity of Mediterranean food featuring a wide choice of carefully crafted dishes."

Led by Syrian-born Executive Chef Mohammad Khawaldeh, guests can indulge in a rich array of flavours straight from seashores of the Mediterranean.

"With our Mediterranean food festival, we aim to transport our guests to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean and provide them with an unforgettable culinary adventure," said Mohammad Khawaldeh, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.

From Moro-ccan Seafood Syadiah to whole fishes like Northern Red Snapper, King Prawn Harra, and Lobster at their Live Stations, the menu promises a delightful journey for the taste buds.

There are special treats for meat enthusiasts. Savour world-famous Turkish Kebabs, Shawarma, Omani Shuwa, Syrian Lamb Stew, Arabic Mezze, Couscous Maghrebi with Mutton, Kufta Bil Synia and many more authentic dishes from the region.

Guests must not forget to satisfy their sweet teeth with the hotel's extensive selection of Mediterranean desserts.

The Mediterranean food festival, priced at BDT 7,777 net, offers an enticing deal of Buy One Get Two, applicable on selected bank cards until the end of the festival.

Guests can enjoy the delicious items from 6:30 pm until 10:30 pm at The Flair Restaurant located on the 24th floor of Crowne Tower.

Apart from the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean region, the restaurant offers breathtaking views of the city skyline and an elegant ambiance that complements the culinary journey.