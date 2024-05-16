Sunsilk Relaunched With Superior Product 'Sparkle'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : To cater to the evolving demands of Bangladeshi consumers, Sunsilk has relaunched itself with a superior product and more premium pack.
The product is committed to be the number one choice for stunning black shine. The new product is available nationwide for the consumers to experience, said a release.
The brand has also launched a new TVC to spread the new news of superiority.
Sunsilk is the most loved hair care brand in Bangladesh. Sunsilk has been the most reliable option for women's hair care routine since 1982, habituating Bangladeshi women to using shampoo, added the release.
Since its inception, Sunsilk has embraced the longing of Bangladeshi women's desire to have shiny black hair, while continuously transforming itself.
