Sidra Medicine Hosts Conference On Immune Dysregulation Disorders

The inaugural event, which brought together close to 250 attendees, including global authorities in the field, experts from the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye (MENAT) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), demonstrated notable advancements in addressing the challenges and opportunities related to primary immune dysregulation disorders in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.