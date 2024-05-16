               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sidra Medicine Hosts Conference On Immune Dysregulation Disorders


5/16/2024 5:00:53 AM

The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, in collaboration with the MENAT-NIAID initiative, hosted the Recent Advances in Primary Immunodysregulation Disorders (RAPID) conference recently.

The inaugural event, which brought together close to 250 attendees, including global authorities in the field, experts from the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye (MENAT) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), demonstrated notable advancements in addressing the challenges and opportunities related to primary immune dysregulation disorders in the region.

The Peninsula

