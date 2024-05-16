QF And Ooredoo Partner To Advance ESG Goals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation and Ooredoo Qatar have announced a three-year partnership on the sidelines of Qatar Economic Forum 2024 which will see both organizations work towards shared responsibilities to advance Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals in Qatar and across the region.

Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer of Ooredoo Qatar, shared his views on the collaboration:“Our partnership with Qatar Foundation is a pivotal step towards integrating sustainable practices into our core business strategies and contributing positively to Qatar's National Vision 2030. By joining forces, we are enhancing our service offerings and championing ESG goals within Qatar and beyond.”

This collaboration strengthens the two organizations' collective impact by uniting efforts in the area of education, health and community, and leveraging global platforms and networks to enhance exposure and effectiveness of their joint initiatives – such as Qatar Foundation's (QF's) WISH Summit that will allow collaborative work in the area of innovative healthcare, and the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) Conference to support the protection and promotion of sustainable societies.

Qatar Foundation member Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna) will be supporting and guiding Ooredoo's sustainable initiatives as Earthna brings specialized thought leadership, expertise and global networks in sustainability, and will help Ooredoo achieve its environmental and social goals.