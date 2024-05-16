(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Caixa Econômica Federal reported a recurring net profit of R$ 2.9 billion ($563 million) in the first quarter.



This figure represents a 49% increase compared to the same period last year.



Under accounting standards, the public bank's result was R$ 2.5 billion ($485 million), reflecting a 27.3% rise.



The growth in Caixa's credit portfolio drove its performance. It reached R$ 1.144 trillion ($222.3 billion), a 10.4% increase over the year.



The housing credit portfolio, the most significant segment, grew 14.4% to R$ 754.3 billion ($146.5 billion).



In the quarter ending in March, Caixa granted R$ 143 billion ($27.8 billion) in credit. This marked a 13.3% growth from the same period in 2023.







Specifically, mortgage loans totaled R$ 51.3 billion ($9.96 billion), representing a 24% increase year-over-year.



The bank's financial margin rose to R$ 15.3 billion ($2.97 billion), up 9.9% from the previous year.



Caixa reported a 0.2% increase in income from the credit portfolio. An 18.1% reduction in expenses related to resources from financial and official institutions also contributed.



Revenue from services reached R$ 6.6 billion ($1.28 billion), a 6.9% increase compared to the same period last year.



Credit operations services contributed the most, seeing a 15% increase. Insurance products rose by 8.9%, and current accounts and fees grew by 8.2%.



Administrative expenses totaled R$ 11.4 billion ($2.21 billion) in the first quarter, a 14.8% rise over the year.



The Voluntary Severance Program (PDV) drove this increase. It is expected to accept up to 3,200 participants.



Excluding this factor, the rise in expenses would have been 6%.

Brazil's Caixa Achieves Strong Financial Results in Q1

The report did not provide the return on equity (ROE). Caixa's equity stood at R$ 132.3 billion ($25.7 billion) at the end of March.



This marked a 6.2% increase from the same period in 2023. Total assets amounted to R$ 1.9 trillion ($369.9 billion), reflecting a 13.9% rise over the year.



Caixa's performance underscores the strengt of Brazil's financial sector. Despite economic challenges, the bank shows resilience and growth potential.



The increase in credit and revenue highlights the bank's strategic focus.



Expanding its services and optimizing resources remains crucial. The steady growth in assets and equity indicates a robust financial foundation.

