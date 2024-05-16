Internshala hosts Career and Higher Education Fest - Bengaluru, in partnership with iSchool Connect

(MENAFN- Internshala) 1500+ students from Bengaluru registered in the fest organised at M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management on 12th May 2024



The career-tech platform, Internshala, in partnership with iSchool Connect, organised the Career and Higher Education Fest at M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management on 12th May 2024. The event aimed to provide students with opportunities for career advancements and overseas education.



The fest was a resounding success, offering students a comprehensive platform to explore career opportunities and international academic pursuits. The event featured a myriad of engaging activities and informative sessions, providing attendees with valuable insights and networking opportunities. Many prominent companies participated in the fair, showcasing their commitment to talent acquisition and career development. Through interactive booths and engaging conversations, students also had the chance to connect with representatives from diverse industries, opening doors to potential internships and job placements.



Dr. Jeevitha R, Head of Placements & Corporate Relations at M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management, delivered a keynote speech that inspired and motivated attendees to pursue their career goals with determination and strategic planning.



Debaion Roy, Associate Director at GMAC, conducted a comprehensive session on the GMAT exam, equipping students with essential tools and strategies to excel in the crucial step towards higher education. The session was well-received, providing attendees with actionable insights to enhance their preparation.



Representatives from esteemed universities worldwide, including Atlantis, Bentley, Rowan, Liberty, Clarkson, Stony Brook, DeVry, and Ottawa University, actively engaged with students, presenting a diverse range of academic programs and scholarship opportunities. This direct interaction allowed students to explore tailored options and gain a deeper understanding of international education pathways.



The fair also featured dedicated booths offering comprehensive support services to facilitate students' study abroad journeys. From guidance on visa application processes to personalised academic success strategies, students were equipped with the necessary resources to navigate their international academic endeavours effectively.



Shadab Alam, Head of Higher Education & Study Abroad at Internshala, said, “Internshala was founded with the aim to create a full-stack career platform, which solves all career-associated problems for Indian students. And in our quest to become a career super app for Indian youth, we have already solved the problems of internships, jobs, and skilling, and continue to improve these services. Our recent expansion in study abroad and higher education are the next obvious steps for us with the rapidly growing demand among Indian students and a considerable overlap among Internshala’s student user base with the study abroad aspirant pool.”



“As an extension to this, we organised the Career and Higher Ed Fest to provide students with the best opportunities for both career and academic growth. We are thrilled with the tremendous response and the active participation from students and institutions alike. The fest served as a dynamic platform for students to explore and pursue their career and academic aspirations. The diverse range of activities, insightful presentations, and networking opportunities contributed to its success in empowering students to shape their careers.”





