Namita Thapar At Cannes Film Festival: Shark Tank India Judge Dons A Stunning Thigh-High Slit Gown (PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar walked the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024. Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala are preparing for their debut appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Namita Thapar from Shark Tank India looked stunning on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 15. The entrepreneur posted photos of herself from the exclusive event on social media. Namita, dressed in a ruffled, off-the-shoulder gown, expressed her delight about attending the film festival.

Namita, who shares the judges' chair with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal on 'Shark Tank India', uploaded her photos from the Cannes Film Festival with the comment, "Cannes 2024 :)". She thanked her designer, Elio Abou Fayssal, for designing her gown for the big day.



She went to the premiere of Chris Hemsworth's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Namita also expressed her delight, saying she adores the distinctive hue of her dress and hopes she doesn't trip over its enormous train on the red carpet!



She told Brut about her gown,“I love the colour because it is so different. It is a colour that I have never worn before. I just hope that I can manage this long train, but I am having fun... I pray I don't trip over it (her gown) on the red carpet.”

Who is Namita Thapar?

Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She has been a judge

of 'Shark Tank India' since its first season in 2021.

About Cannes Film Festival 2024:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be attending the Cannes Film Festival this year and was seen leaving late yesterday night, Wednesday. Kiara will represent India on the world scene. The actress is set to appear at the Women in Cinema Gala. According to a Bombay Times story, Kiara will appear at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner.