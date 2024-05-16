Turkish FM Tells Blinken Attacks On Rafah Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, May 16 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, yesterday told U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, over the phone that, Israel's attacks on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip are unacceptable, reported the local media.

Fidan discussed with Blinken the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the Daily News.

The Turkish top diplomat stressed the importance of an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, adding that, Israel's attacks on Rafah are unacceptable.

The report did not mention what Blinken said during the call.

Also yesterday, Fidan spoke with Hamas political bureau chief, Ismael Haniyeh, over the phone, to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Türkiye halted all trade activities with Israel, as of May 2, in protest against the latter's“non-stop violence” against the Palestinians in Gaza, where over 35,000 people have been killed, so far. Since last week, Israeli troops have started attacking Rafah, where over one million people seek refuge from the war, in a bid to eliminate Hamas.– NNN-TRT