Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

Rate cut expectations have shifted a fair amount already. A September rate cut is now fully priced in. A second cut is also fully priced in by December. EURUSD is heading towards 1.09 and is now up at 1.089. The AUD has risen to just under 67 cents. Cable is nearing the 1.27 mark, and even the JPY has taken some comfort from these numbers and has plunged to 154.26. Asian FX has also been buoyed by these figures, led by the THB, PHP and SGD. USDCNY is now at 7.2190. US stocks rallied on the improved prospects for rate cuts. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both gained more than a per cent. Chinese stocks fell slightly again yesterday.