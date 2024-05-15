Kuwait Charity Lays Cornerstone Of Village For Displaced People In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, May 15 (KUNA) -- A cornerstone has been laid to set up a residential village funded by Kuwait's Namaa Charity to benefit 50 displaced families in Yemen's Hodiedah Governorate.

In a press statement while laying the cornerstone on Wednesday, Governor of Hodeidah al-Hassan Taher expressed appreciation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, the government and people for their support to carry out desperately-needed projects in Yemen, mainly in his governorate.

The project will contribute to alleviating the sufferings of displaced families and improving their conditions as well as and benefiting the society, he noted.

Meanwhile, Jamal al-Faqeeh, head of Heteen institution, which carries out the project, said it aims to build 50 residential units, a mosque and a school, and dig a water well.

He appreciated Kuwait and Namaa Charity as well as all supporters for this vital scheme that will contribute to the stability of dozens of families and creating a dignified life for them and their children. (end)

sns









MENAFN15052024000071011013ID1108218979