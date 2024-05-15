Flash Floods Kill Five People In Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 15 (KUNA) -- Flash floods have killed at least five people and injured several others in the Iranian northeastern city of Mashhad, local authorities announced Wednesday.

The Iranian Students News Agency quoted the governor of Mashhad Mohsen Davari, as saying, "The floods that swept the city following heavy rains have so far left five people dead."

He pointed out that the authorities in the city have been on alert since the start of the downpour and have worked to open the roads for pedestrians and vehicles.

The Iranian official called on people to avoid going out, especially to areas afflicted by floods, in order to save their lives and allow the competent authorities to deal with the situation. (end)

