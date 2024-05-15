(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The European Union considers Georgia's "Transparency of ForeignInfluence" draft law a threat.

Note that in the project criticised by the opponents as a"Russian-style law" in Georgia, institutions receiving more than 20percent of their funds from abroad are supposed to be registered as"agents of foreign influence". The Georgian government maintainsthat this law is necessary to bring transparency to the financingof NGOs and protect the country from foreign influences.

The Kremlin, in turn, claimed that foreign countries are tryingto interfere in Georgia's internal affairs. It seems that Moscow'sviews on this matter reflect the truth. Because before the decisionwas made, Europe and the United States were sending warning signalsto Georgia.

Peter Stano, lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and securitypolicy, stressed that the law on "foreign agents" will harmGeorgia's relations with the West in a briefing held inBrussels.

After the ruling party approved the bill, the White House sentthreatening messages to Tbilisi. James O'Brien, the US StateDepartment sanctions coordinator, said at a press conference inTbilisi that if the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill passedby the Georgian parliament does not change, and the US may imposesanctions on Georgian officials.

It is interesting that such threatening speeches have becomecustomary for James O'Brien. Because he always managed to getattention with baseless and biased statements against Azerbaijantoo.

Remember that last year, the Washington Congress decided toincrease support for Armenia under the pretext that "Azerbaijanposes a threat to Armenia". The goal here was to fray the tiesbetween Armenia and Russia and achieve Armenia's exit from theCSTO. Thus, supposedly, Armenia would be the eyes of the USA andFrance in the South Caucasus under the direct protection of theWest.

But the result was not as expected. Official Baku refusedWashington's mediation after these biased steps, and the meetingproposed to be held at the level of the foreign ministers ofAzerbaijan and Armenia on November 20 of the same year waspostponed.

Currently, peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia areongoing. Despite all the efforts of the West and the United States,Azerbaijan regained the sovereignty of its own lands. After thelocal anti-terror measures in 2023, the separatist forces inGarabagh were neutralised successfully.

After the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan andArmenia in Almaty on May 10, it was confirmed that the signing ofthe peace treaty between the two countries is in the nearfuture.

This is proof that the West cannot implement its plans in theSouth Caucasus with the help of Armenia. Undoubtedly, the UnitedStates and the European Union may try to threaten Georgia and evenovershadow its candidacy status for the Union in order to suppressRussia in the region.

It is worth noting that Georgia first applied to become acandidate for the EU in 2022. The Union granted candidate status toGeorgia in December 2023. However, the institution's ultimatums toGeorgia regarding the new law reflect that the membership processmay be put at risk.

The population opposing the new law in Georgia has beencontinuing the domestic unrest for a month. Yesterday, it wasreported that protesters gathered in front of the parliamentbuilding and clashed with the police.

However, the ruling party in Georgia does not pay attention tothe threats of sanctions by the West, calling them frivolous talks;they speak decisively in the press.

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, stressed thatforeign forces cannot prevent Georgia from defending its nationalinterests.

The minister also called on protesters opposing the Transparencyof Foreign Influence Bill to refrain from breaking the law, whilecalling on law enforcement agencies to respond with maximumrestraint to any violent action by protesters.

Let us not forget that the West tried to take root in the SouthCaucasus region for centuries, and although it succeeded to someextent, it could not break the determination of the peoplehere.

The current riots and threats are the resetting rotation of theWest, which cannot take its share of the Garabagh issue. Thesanctions that are claimed to be implemented are, without a doubt,the West's revenge policy against countries that it has not beenable to influence enough.