Russian nuclear leader criticizes American uranium prohibition

(MENAFN) Rosatom, Russia's state-owned energy giant, has condemned the recent decision by the United States to ban imports of enriched uranium from Russia, labeling it as discriminatory and potentially harmful to the global nuclear fuel market. The ban, signed into law by United States President Joe Biden on Monday, is expected to take effect in 90 days.



In a statement provided to RIA Novosti, Rosatom expressed its disapproval of the United States legislation, asserting that such measures, driven by political motives, disrupt the functioning of the global nuclear industry. The company emphasized the importance of non-discriminatory and market-oriented policies for sustainable market operation.



Highlighting its status as a global leader in nuclear technologies, Rosatom affirmed its commitment to maintaining strong relations with foreign partners interested in long-term cooperation. Despite the ban, the company remains optimistic about its ability to navigate the changing landscape of the nuclear fuel market.



The significance of Russia as a supplier of enriched uranium to the United States cannot be understated. In 2022, Russia provided nearly a quarter of the enriched uranium used in United States commercial nuclear reactors, making it the top foreign supplier that year. This ban comes at a time when the United States is grappling with its own uranium deposits, which are insufficient to meet domestic demand.



Moreover, Russia holds a dominant position in the global uranium enrichment industry, boasting the world's largest enrichment complex. With nearly half of the global capacity, Russia plays a critical role in meeting international demand for enriched uranium.



Prior to the ban, Russia was the largest exporter of enriched uranium on the global market, accounting for approximately 35 percent of sales worldwide in 2022, with an estimated export value of USD2 billion. The implications of the United States ban on Russian uranium imports extend beyond bilateral relations, potentially disrupting the dynamics of the global nuclear fuel trade.

