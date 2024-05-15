Ukraine And Poland Working On Draft Security Agreement - Ambassador Zvarych

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian and Polish sides are working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees, and the document is currently undergoing interagency approval in Poland.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Ukrinform reports.



According to the diplomat, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha recently visited Warsaw and“paid a lot of attention to this issue.”

“We do not see any delays, we see a very serious, thorough approach of the Polish side to the content of this agreement, and I am more than sure that in the near future we will have one more signatory country to such agreements,” Zvarych said.

According to the ambassador, interagency coordination of the text of the agreement is currently underway in Poland, and the draft should be submitted to the Ukrainian side in the coming days. After that, direct negotiations on the content of the document will begin.

According to the ambassador,“The agreement with Poland will be ambitious, as it is the closest neighbor, and Poland is already helping Ukraine a lot in military terms.”

According to Zvarych,“By signing this agreement, in case of a direct threat to the security of Ukraine or Poland, there will be a clear algorithm of actions.”

As reported, Poland has provided Ukraine with almost $4 billion in military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.