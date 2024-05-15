Newly Formed Gov't Swear Constitutional Oath Before Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) - Kuwait's newly formed government swore the constitutional oath Wednesday before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took the oath and was followed by:
1- Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister.
2- Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.
3- Dr. Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister.
4- Abdulrahman Bdah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture.
5- Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Minister of Health.
6- Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.
7- Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.
8- Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
9- Dr. Noura Mohammad Al-Mashaan, Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipality Affairs.
10- Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Wasmi, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.
11- Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs.
12- Dr. Mohammad Abdulaziz Bushehri, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs.
13- Dr. Amthal Hadi Al-Huwailah, Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family Affairs and Childhood and Minister of State for Youth Affairs. (end)
