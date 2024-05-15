WITNESS THE BATTLE FOR BRITANNIA AT BUTSER ANCIENT FARM

(MENAFN- Pressat) HONOUR the ancient Roman festival of Agonalia with your ancestors this weekend and come face to face with history at Butser Ancient Farm in Chalton.

Hampshire based Anglo Saxon reenactment group, Herigeas Hundas, will be going head to head with the Romans and Iron Age tribes from reenactment group The Vicus over 18th – 19th May to see who will stand victorious in the Battle for Britannia!

Herigeas Hundas Media Officer, Jen Atkinson said: 'We are very excited return to Butser Ancient Farm this weekend to help bring history to life for visitors as we do battle against the might of Rome and the ferocious local tribes.

'Visitors can get up close and personal with terrifying warriors as our Saxon warband launch an invasion of Butser Ancient Farm, and experience Romans ceremonies and Gladiatorial Games to celebrate the Roman God Veiovius.'

Along with archery demonstrations and thrilling combat displays, visitors will be able to see the museum's two replica Anglo Saxon halls, Roman Villa and Iron Age roundhouses filled with the hustle and bustle of daily crafts such as weaving, spinning, cooking, herbal healing and much more!

Butser Ancient Farm's Creative Developer, Rachel Bingham said: 'It is always brilliant to have the re-enactors from Herigeas Hundas and The Vicus bringing the ancient buildings of Butser to life. Visitors can expect amazing combat displays, craft demonstrations and fascinating talks across them weekend'.

The two Anglo Saxon halls at Butser Ancient Farm are based on the foundations of two houses uncovered during excavations in the nearby village of Chalton. The dig was conducted in the 1970s by a team led by Peter Addyman, who soon after led the excavation of the famous Viking site, Jorvik, in York.

Butser Ancient Farm offers a unique experimental archaeology site nestled into the rolling countryside of the South Downs National Park and features reconstructions of Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age, Roman Britain and the Anglo-Saxon period.



