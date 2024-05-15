Chinese, Romanian institutes sign collaboration agreement

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an important milestone in international scientific collaboration was reached as the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Romania's Danube Delta National Institute for Research and Development (DDNI) signed a memorandum of cooperation. The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in crucial areas such as biodiversity conservation, wetland restoration, and ecological protection.



The memorandum was signed during the opening ceremony of the 31st International Symposium "Deltas and Wetlands" 2024, underscoring the commitment of both institutes to advancing scientific research and cooperation on a global scale. Gai Hongbo, the science and technology counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Romania, emphasized China's readiness to foster scientific exchanges and partnerships with other nations, particularly in areas like biodiversity conservation and addressing climate change.



Jiang Ming, the head of the Chinese institute, took the opportunity to share China's extensive expertise in wetland protection, highlighting the importance of involving young scientists in international research endeavors. He stressed the need to support and nurture young scientists dedicated to biodiversity conservation and food security, recognizing their vital role in shaping the future of scientific inquiry.



Marian Tudor, the General Director of DDNI, underscored the significance of collaborating with the Chinese institute, acknowledging China's remarkable progress in recent years in various scientific fields.



As part of the symposium, researchers from the IGA and DDNI embarked on a tour of a local protected area to study its ecosystem firsthand, further solidifying their commitment to joint scientific exploration and conservation efforts.



The symposium, spanning from May 13 to 17, has attracted nearly 200 researchers from approximately 20 countries and regions, highlighting the global interest and importance placed on issues related to deltas, wetlands, and environmental conservation.

